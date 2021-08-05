Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

