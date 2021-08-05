Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,787 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. 4,157,264 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.