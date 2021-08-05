Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 259,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

