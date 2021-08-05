Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 368.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

NYSE:NTR opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

