Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 880.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 82,793 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,898,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,643,825 shares of company stock valued at $232,246,620. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

