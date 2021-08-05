Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.