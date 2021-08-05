Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.31 and a beta of 0.65.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.