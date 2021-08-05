Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $217,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock opened at $377.86 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

