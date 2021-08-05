Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VRNS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 2,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,369. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

