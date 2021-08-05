Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 32,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

