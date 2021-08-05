Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 610.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.99. 23,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,516. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

