Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,371. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14.

