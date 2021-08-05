Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

