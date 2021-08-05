2,978 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.09. 10,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,420. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.