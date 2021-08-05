Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $6.09

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $6.09 or 0.00015852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $195.05 million and $3.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,435.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.22 or 0.07233468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.08 or 0.01389542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00363069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00136690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.21 or 0.00635367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00363682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.00308023 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

