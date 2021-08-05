Smaugs NFT (SMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 86.5% higher against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $396,191.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00146347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.65 or 0.99877966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00856388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.