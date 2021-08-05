Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of JLL traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.41. 2,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,771. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $6,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

