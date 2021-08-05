Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of JLL traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.41. 2,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,771. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47.
In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $6,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
