Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $33.40

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,942,000.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. 11,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $29.81.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.