boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BHOOY remained flat at $$73.58 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.35. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

