Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.