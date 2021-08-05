TCW Group Inc. Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,375,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,270 shares of company stock worth $34,490,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded up $18.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,515.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,921. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $924.48 and a one year high of $1,525.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,388.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

