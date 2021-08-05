Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

RL opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.05. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

