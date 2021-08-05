ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,967. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

