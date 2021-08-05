Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,885 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 89.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $4,286,615. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

