Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.97. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.59.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $137.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16. Marriott International has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

