FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.44. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

