FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
FCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.44. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42.
In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
