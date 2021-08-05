Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ETRN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

