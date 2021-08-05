Rentokil Initial plc (RTOKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

RTOKY traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,383. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

