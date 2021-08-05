Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.21. 8,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,935. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.49. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.35 and a 12 month high of C$14.79. The company has a market cap of C$605.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. The company has a current ratio of 102.99, a quick ratio of 102.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 price objective (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

