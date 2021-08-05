CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CME traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $209.42. 13,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.44. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

