CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.
CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CME traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $209.42. 13,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.44. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.43.
CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.
In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
