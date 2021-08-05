Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

