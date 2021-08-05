CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $230,334,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,083.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,039,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 951,302 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.