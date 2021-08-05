CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $689,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 20,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,738. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

