3,559 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.71. 5,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.34. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

