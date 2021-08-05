AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC stock opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.