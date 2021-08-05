Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

