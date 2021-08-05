Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by Barclays from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.21.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $266.42 on Wednesday. Square has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 233.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Square by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.