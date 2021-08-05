Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $140.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Xylem by 23.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

