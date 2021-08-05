Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

