Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 53,387 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,387 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 49,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,007. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 157,457 shares valued at $6,990,610. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

