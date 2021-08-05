Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 47,820 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,729,000 after purchasing an additional 508,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

