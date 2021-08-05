Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 26,920 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,549. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.