Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$182.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

