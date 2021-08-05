Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Shares of WLKP opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

WLKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

