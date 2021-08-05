Research Analysts Set Expectations for TopBuild Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.25.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $135.86 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.