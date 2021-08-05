Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $206,508.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

