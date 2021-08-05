Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,064.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $45.04 or 0.00117282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $5,064.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00061999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00985883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00098248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,654 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

