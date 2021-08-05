Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0730

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $649,190.93 and approximately $2,381.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00102799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00146836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.25 or 0.99962741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00855408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

