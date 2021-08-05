Credit Suisse Group Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $91.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMED. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.