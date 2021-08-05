Robert W. Baird Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $41.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

AQUA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 154,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 74,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

